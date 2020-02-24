Red Pulse Phoenix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $272,878.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $272,878.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

