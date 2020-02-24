RED Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $81,557.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. RED has a market cap of $445,710.00 and approximately $81,557.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006741 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

