ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0009

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $83,864.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.01062150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044472 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00220349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002193 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004433 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

