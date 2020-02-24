Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $151,157.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,577,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, DDEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

