Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.77.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.