Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 187.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,466 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of RF opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

