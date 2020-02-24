Relex (RLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $367.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $213,542.00 and approximately $367.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

