Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $110.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,664 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

