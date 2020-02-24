Remme (REM) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kuna. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $221,085.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00481398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.06 or 0.06631182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DEx.top, Hotbit, Gate.io, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.