RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $242,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.96. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.11. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $141.00 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.