Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.755 to $2.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,580. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

