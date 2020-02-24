Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 425 ($5.59). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTO. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 463.50 ($6.10).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 499.90 ($6.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 507 ($6.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 476.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.23.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

