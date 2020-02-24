Request Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Request has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $60,995.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, WazirX, Ethfinex and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, GOPAX, Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange, WazirX, Coineal, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, DDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Huobi Global, IDEX, KuCoin, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

