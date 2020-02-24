Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$44.38 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$32.02 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.