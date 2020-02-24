Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthequity Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthequity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Healthequity stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 6,073.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthequity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

