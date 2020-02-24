Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.78. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.93.

LULU stock opened at $255.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

