Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $99.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.40. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

