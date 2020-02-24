Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 24th (ALLO, BDTX, CHWY, CVNA, DNLI, GBOKF, LEVI, SWSDF)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, February 24th:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). Deutsche Bank AG issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

