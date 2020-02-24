Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegion PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

ALLE stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 189.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

