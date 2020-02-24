Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 87.45%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

