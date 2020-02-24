Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Palomar in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Palomar has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 285.82.

In related news, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Palomar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Palomar by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Palomar by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 262,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 1,059.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 254,389 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

