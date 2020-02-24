Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.41 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,772 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

