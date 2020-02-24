Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2020 – CONSOL Coal Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price target on the stock.

2/17/2020 – CONSOL Coal Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

2/12/2020 – CONSOL Coal Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – CONSOL Coal Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – CONSOL Coal Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

2/4/2020 – CONSOL Coal Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE CCR opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.88%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is currently 126.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

