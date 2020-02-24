Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS):

2/21/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/7/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

