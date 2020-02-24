Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anterix Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.25). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

ATEX stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. Anterix has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anterix by 72.0% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

