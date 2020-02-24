Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cargojet’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. AltaCorp Capital lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.63.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$112.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.90. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

