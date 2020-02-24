Research Analysts Set Expectations for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 1.49%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

NYSE:JELD opened at $21.92 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

