Research Analysts Set Expectations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.01 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.