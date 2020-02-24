Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (ACMR, BLDR, DY, FND, FSLR, FUJIY, GLPG, GMAB, KEYUF, PBA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 24th:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $298.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $188.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $302.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

