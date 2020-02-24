Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MRC Global (MRC)

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $13.50 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – MRC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – MRC Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – MRC Global was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/4/2020 – MRC Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MRC Global is well poised to gain from a diversified business structure and large customer base. Some of its multiple-year contracts, including those signed with Statoil and Exxon Mobile, have been proving beneficial. Also, new customers like CenterPoint Energy and EnLink, as well as contract renewals by Atmos, ConocoPhillips and others are aiding it. Moreover, the launch of MRC Global Online, digital supply-chain solutions, will make purchases easier for PVFs products. However, over the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, a fall in consumer spending levels, coupled with lower demand in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, is likely to adversely impact its U.S. operations. Further, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

1/6/2020 – MRC Global was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

MRC opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $792.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MRC Global by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 98,291 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MRC Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

