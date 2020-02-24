Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERG)

Ferguson (LON: FERG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2020 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/4/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/4/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/4/2020 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 6,560 ($86.29) to GBX 7,230 ($95.11). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 7,650 ($100.63) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 8,075 ($106.22) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,600 ($86.82).

1/21/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – Ferguson had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,100 ($67.09).

Ferguson stock traded down GBX 324 ($4.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,242 ($95.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,596 ($99.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,609.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

