Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mitek Systems (MITK)

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2020 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

2/4/2020 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

1/23/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

1/15/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

MITK opened at $9.59 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $393.88 million, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 421,532 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 285,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

