Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Talend (TLND)

2/22/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

2/14/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

2/11/2020 – Talend had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

1/10/2020 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

Shares of Talend stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of -0.09. Talend SA has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Talend by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $6,212,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

