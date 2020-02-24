Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Resources Connection worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RECN. BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

