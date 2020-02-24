Reviewing COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) & EAGLE POINT CR/COM (OTCMKTS:ECC)

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (OTCMKTS:CESDY) and EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A EAGLE POINT CR/COM -114.16% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and EAGLE POINT CR/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 0 2 0 3.00

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than COMPANHIA ENERG/S.

Dividends

COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 150.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA ENERG/S $462.76 million 4.03 -$52.78 million N/A N/A EAGLE POINT CR/COM $69.68 million 4.96 -$54.85 million $1.59 9.19

COMPANHIA ENERG/S has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM.

Volatility & Risk

COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EAGLE POINT CR/COM beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo engages in the planning, construction, and operation of electricity generation systems in Brazil. The company operates three hydroelectric power plants, including 18 generating units with a total installed capacity of 1,654.6 megawatts located in the Parana River basin in the west and the Paraiba do Sul River basin in the east of São Paulo state. It serves electricity distribution and commercialization companies, and consumers. The company was formerly known as CESP – Centrais Elétricas São Paulo S.A. and changed its name to CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo in October 1977. CESP – Companhia Energética de São Paulo was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

