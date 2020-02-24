Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rexnord worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rexnord by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

RXN stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,068,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

