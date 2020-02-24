Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,759 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.43% of S & T Bancorp worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.64. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

