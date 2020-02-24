Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,778 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Progress Software worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,571. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

