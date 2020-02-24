Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Chegg worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chegg by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,909,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,315.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,439 shares of company stock worth $25,714,665. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.77. 45,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.