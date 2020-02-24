Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Mobile Mini worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MINI shares. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of MINI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,375. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Mobile Mini Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.