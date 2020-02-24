Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.68. 1,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,852. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WABC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

