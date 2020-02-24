Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.39% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WGO stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

