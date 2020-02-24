Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $12.81. 113,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,459. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

