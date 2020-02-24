Rhumbline Advisers Buys 109,291 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 393.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LYFT were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LYFT by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in LYFT by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $1,709,436.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $41.63. 7,633,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. Analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

