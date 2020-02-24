Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,168 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Federal Signal worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

FSS stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,650. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

