Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,501 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 41.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,350. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

