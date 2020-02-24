Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,488 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Xencor worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 121.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.24.

XNCR stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

