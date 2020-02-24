Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.95. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

