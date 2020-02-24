Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Redwood Trust worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RWT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.28. 53,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,153. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

