Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Trinity Industries worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 881,948 shares of company stock worth $18,253,881. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRN stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 135,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.